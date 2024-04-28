Bipasha Basu shares heartfelt wedding anniversary wish for Karan Singh Grover

Published: Sun 28 Apr 2024, 10:33 PM

Actor Bipasha Basu melted hearts on social media as she extended warm wishes to her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, on the occasion of their eighth wedding anniversary.

In a touching Instagram post, Bipasha shared adorable pictures of them, accompanied by a heartfelt caption that read, "My Everything. 8 years from the day we officially became husband and wife. Time has flown by so fast. Thank you for loving me more each day :) #happyofficialanniversarytous #monkeylove #choosingsunshine #choosinghappiness."

The shared photos capture moments of love and affection between Bipasha and Karan, radiating joy and contentment. As soon as the post was shared, fans and friends inundated the comment section with love-filled messages and emoticons, expressing their adoration for the couple.

Among the well-wishers, 'Bigg Boss' contestant Arti Singh couldn't contain her emotions and left heart emoticons in the comment section, echoing the sentiments of many others who congratulated the couple on their milestone.

Bipasha and Karan's journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, Bipasha took to Instagram to share the joyous news along with the name of their daughter, signifying her as the physical manifestation of their love and blessings.

