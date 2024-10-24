Bike for your juice, laban ice cream: Strange yet delicious things to try this weekend

Juicy news

Get started on your health resolutions by sipping on a smoothie or juice from Boost Juice on Kite Beach. The recently opened station has an interesting proposition; if you make your own juice or smoothie, you get a discount. But that’s not the best part. To make things more fun, there are stationary cycles set up with mixers on them. If you want to craft your drink, you need to pedal your way to your drink.

Here's the scoop

One pop-up in Dubai is putting the weird yet wonderful into ice cream with its unusual flavour offerings. The Ice Cream Project pop-up by noon Minutes at Dubai Mall is stacking some 20-odd flavours of the dessert. Some, of course, require an experimenter’s heart – think ketchup and Oman chips ice cream. In the mood for tried and tested flavours? There’s Big Daddy Kunafah chocolate and fresh mango. Top up your bowl with sprinkles or gummy bears – or, in keeping with the theme of the place, something a tad more unusual such as olive oil. The pop-up is open from 10am to midnight and a scoop is priced at Dh13. On until November 4.

Slurp on this