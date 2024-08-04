'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sana Makbul crowned winner

Published: Sun 4 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM

In a glittering finale, TV actor Sana Makbul has been declared the winner of Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

The announcement was made by Bollywood veteran Anil Kapoor, who hosted this season's edition of the popular reality show.

Sana Makbul secured the top position, claiming the coveted trophy and a cash prize of Rs2.5 million.

The finale, which aired on Friday, August 2, showcased the season's grand conclusion with notable celebrities and finalists in attendance.

The other finalists, including rapper Naezy, actors Ranvir Shorey and Sai Ketan Rao, and content creator Kritika Malik, had competed fiercely for the title.

From the moment Makbul entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house, she was seen as a formidable contestant. Her assertive personality and strong opinions often put her at odds with fellow housemates, making her a standout figure throughout the season.

Despite the tensions, her bold demeanour and strategic gameplay earned her a place in the finale and ultimately, the winner's title.

In her speech, Makbul dedicated her victory to rapper Naezy, who she said had always believed in her.