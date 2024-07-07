'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Armaan Malik slaps Vishal Pandey for praising wife Kritika

His recent post featuring two rings has inspired curiosity among fans in the UAE
A heated argument turned physical inside the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house recently, when contestant Armaan Malik slapped Vishal Pandey following a verbal dispute.
The incident took place during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, when Payal Malik, a former contestant and Malik’s first wife made a surprise appearance.
The argument stemmed from Pandey's comments about Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik.
In an earlier episode, Pandey had expressed his admiration for Kritika, saying, "Kritika bhaabi mujhe bohut acchi lagti hai (I like Kritika a lot)." He later added, "I like Kritika, and I feel guilty about it."
During her visit, Payal Malik confronted Pandey about his remarks, saying, "You're talking about a mother and a wife, and you need to respect that. What you said about Kritika is wrong." Host Anil Kapoor, along with Payal and Armaan, condemned his comments.
However, Pandey maintained that his remarks were innocent and not meant to offend. Payal questioned why he whispered his feelings to another contestant instead of addressing Kritika directly if he had no guilt.
Following Payal's departure, Armaan confronted Pandey again, leading to a heated exchange of words. Pandey sought validation from another contestant, Lovekesh Kataria, who confirmed Pandey's earlier statement. This further escalated tensions, culminating in Armaan's physical fight with Pandey, where he slapped him.
Bigg Boss OTT 3, which features a diverse line-up including Ranvir Shorey, Sana Makbul, Sai Ketan Rao, and others, premiered on JioCinema Premium on June 21 with Anil Kapoor taking over as host from Salman Khan.
