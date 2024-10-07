Bigg Boss 18: 90s Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar joins Salman Khan's show

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar is all set to join Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 18 (BB 18) as one of the contestants.

Khan introduced Shirodkar as the fourth contestant of BB 18 during the new season's premiere.

Shirodkar made her Bollywood debut in 1989 with Ramesh Sippy's film Bhrashtachar alongside Mithun Chakraborty and Rekha. Then, she was part of commercially successful movies including Kishen Kanhaiya, Trinetra, Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, Gopi Kishan, among others. She established herself as a star in Bollywood.

She worked alongside stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Mithun Chakraborty, Govinda, Akshay Kumar, and Shah Rukh Khan.

Shirodkar is the younger sister of former actress and wife of Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar.

Khan also introduced contestants Chahat Pandey, Shehzada Dhami, Avinash Mishra, Tajinder Singh Bagga, Nyrraa Banerji, among others.

Apart from contestants, spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya also made a guest appearance. He asked Khan about his marriage plans.

To this question, Khan said he's perfectly fine being single and sees no immediate need for marriage.

The premiere offered fans a sneak peek into the luxurious set-up, which includes a spacious living room, a large kitchen, and a confession room.

Adding an unexpected twist, the house also features a unique jail area ,modelled after a cave.

In a playful nod to the show's theme, Khan engaged in an imaginative conversation with his past and future selves, joking about the longevity of his career.