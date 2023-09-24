'Bigg Boss 17' premiere date revealed as Salman Khan shares intense nature of new season

Published: Sun 24 Sep 2023, 5:03 PM

October is going to be interesting for 'Bigg Boss' lovers.

The 17th season of the controversial reality TV show will start on October 15.

On Saturday, Colors TV dropped an interesting promo featuring host and actor Salman Khan.

In the promo, Salman can be seen in a bald look meddling with a bomb.

The superstar went on to describe the explosive and intense nature of the upcoming season. The reality show will be aired from Monday to Friday, 10pm and Saturday to Sunday from 9pm.

In the previous promo video, Salman showcased his three different avatars.

The first avatar was 'Dil'. Salman was seen wearing a red kurta and smiling at the camera. Salman then opened the second door donning a black shirt and grey trousers which he paired with a cowboy hat and looking glasses.

“Dimag hi dimag (Brain)," he said while announcing the second avatar.

The third avatar was 'Dum'. Salman could be seen wearing a bullet-proof jacket.The teaser ended with Salman saying, "Abhi ke liye itna hi, promo hua khatam (This is all for now! The promo has ended)!"

Salman has been entertaining audiences with his 'Bigg Boss' hosting stint since 2010. In fact, there are many people who do not like the format of the show but still watch it due to the star.

Salman's 'Bigg Boss' hosting avatar has definitely booked a special place in his fans' hearts. Over the years, he has been seen forming a special connection with not 'BB' avid watchers but also with the contestants. He recently hosted 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as well.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Salman is all set to come up with 'Tiger 3', which also stars Katrina Kaif. Maneesh Sharma has helmed the film made under the YRF banner. Reportedly, it also stars Emraan Hashmi as an antagonist. However, no official announcement of Emraan's casting has been made yet.

Salman and Katrina will reunite on screen after the 2019 film 'Bharat'. Prior to it, the duo featured in hits like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner.

ALSO READ: