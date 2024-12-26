'Beyonce Bowl' coming to Netflix

Beyonce. Photo: Reuters

In a thrilling announcement for music and sports fans alike, Netflix has confirmed that singer Beyonce's halftime performance, dubbed the "Beyonce Bowl", will be released as a standalone special later this week.

The live performance, which took place on Christmas Day 2024 during Netflix's inaugural NFL Christmas Gameday, will now be available to stream for those who missed the live event, according to Netflix's official announcement post about the same, on its social media handle.

The performance was held in Beyonce's hometown of Houston, Texas, during the Texans vs Ravens game at NRG Stadium.

Produced by Parkwood Entertainment and Jesse Collins Entertainment, the performance featured a dynamic and diverse set list, including tracks like 16 Carriages, Blackbird, American Requiem, Ya Ya, Spaghetti/Riverdance, Levi's Jeans, Jolene, and Texas Hold 'Em, reported Deadline.

Adding to the excitement of the performance, Beyonce was joined on stage by a stellar line-up of collaborators, including Post Malone, Shaboozey, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Brittney Spencer, and Tiera Kennedy.

The performance also saw Blue Ivy Carter, Beyonce's eldest daughter, take centre stage as a featured dancer, much to the delight of the audience, according to Deadline.

Beyonce's performance also included a powerful tribute to Texas culture and heritage, with notable appearances from special guests such as Mexican Cowgirl Melanie Rivera, bull-riding legend Myrtis Dightman Jr., and Miss Rodeo Texas Princess 2004 and Miss Rodeo Texas 2015.