Best of 2024: Five gadgets we loved

Apple iPhone 16 Plus

It’s an occasion every time Apple launches a new iteration of its vaunted iPhone, and the launch of the latest version – iPhone 16 – of the world’s most fashionable mobile phone this year was no exception.

Geeks, fashionistas, influencers and the influenced alike were all abuzz and salivating in anticipation in the autumn as Apple unveiled the iPhone 16, and while the gadget was an evolution rather than a revolution, we would still highly recommend it.

The iPhone 16 Plus received five stars in our review mainly for its excellent camera and the innovative “Camera Control” button that at once made it simpler, faster and more intuitive to use the camera. And with the best battery life yet of any iPhone, this Plus version, in our estimation, obviates the need to spend the extra moolah on a Pro.

With its customary finish and looks, the iPhone 16 Plus remains the mobile phone to be seen with, and now comes with the added benefit of the best camera yet in a Plus, along with other user-friendly features to make it perhaps the best iPhone yet that will tug at the loyalty of even the staunchest Android champions.

Why buy it: Great camera and controls, battery life, price

Price: Dh3,799

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Serious techies know that when it comes to getting real work out of a mobile phone rather than just flaunting it as a fashion or status statement, Android still has the edge. But what if you could combine these two aspects – merge the professional with the aspirational? With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung did precisely that this year.

Samsung’s much coveted folding phone received both a design update and an enhancement in its features and functions in its latest avatar this year, making a sleek product even sleeker and now loaded with Artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

We were highly impressed by the way Samsung has incorporated AI in such functions as taking and editing photos with the Sketch to Image feature, and especially the Interpreter app, which is a

marvel of AI that allows you to hold a conversation with people when you do not have a language in common. Just fold the phone into a half-open position and hold it in front of anyone speaking a foreign language, let the system detect the language of the speaker and start interpreting. A real-time, two-way translation ensures that the person facing you is shown what you’re saying as text translated into their language on the cover screen facing them while you see their speech translated into text in your language on the main screen facing you.

Features and functions aside, a folding phone is also a sartorial statement masquerading as a gadget. There is a thrill every time you unfold the phone to reveal its squarish, tablet-like 7.6-inch, stunningly vibrant, 2317-nits bright, AMOLED screen, with the centre crease now even less noticeable than before.

It’s the phone to work with and to be seen with rolled into one, and makes you feel both like a real dandy and a business tycoon at once. Now if only Samsung could do something about the price in the next iteration.

Why buy it: Ultra stylish and desirable, loaded with features and functionality

Price: Dh7,199 – 8,699

Sony Bravia 9 XR9

There’ll always be something magical about a large screen experience when viewing content, be it the latest blockbuster, your favourite sport, a wildlife documentary or anything else that tickles your interest. As a long-time master in the art of television manufacturing, Sony understands this well, which is exemplified in its flagship Bravia 9 TVs.

With its track record of innovation, Sony went against the grain again this year with the Bravia 9. So what did they do differently this time? The answer is Mini-LED. When the Samsungs, LGs, Panasonics, TCLs, Hisenses, et al of the world are swearing by OLED, Sony sprung a surprise in its latest flagship TV models by going with Mini-LED technology for the display.

When we first got to know of Sony’s Mini-LED push this year, we were sceptical. When every other major brand is sticking to and refining OLEDs, would Sony’s gamble of going with a different technology in its flagship TV range succeed?

The answer is a resounding yes. The brightness and vibrancy of the images sparkle like no other TV we have yet seen, while the colour separation, the crispness of the outlines and the richness of the blacks - with no colour bleed that our eyes could detect – all were highly impressive in our test.

For those with deep pockets, whether you’re viewing sci-fi flicks, arthouse cinema, Bollywood or Netflix – or your favourite sport on the plain old cable TV – this sleek yet sturdy, stylishly designed, and functional TV offers a great visual experience.

Why buy it: Stunning picture quality, sturdy build and ease of use

Price: Dh17,999 (75” screen size)

Anker Soundcore Motion X600