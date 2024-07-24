Benedict Bridgerton takes the lead in 'Bridgerton' season 4

Published: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 3:48 PM Last updated: Wed 24 Jul 2024, 3:49 PM

Netflix's hit series Bridgerton is gearing up for its highly anticipated fourth season, which will delve into the romantic escapades of Benedict Bridgerton, portrayed by Luke Thompson.

Benedict, often overshadowed in previous seasons, will take centre stage as he navigates his search for love in the upcoming storyline based on Julia Quinn's novel, An Offer From a Gentleman, confirmed Variety.

The focus of season 4 will revolve around Benedict's quest for a mysterious "lady in silver" whom he encounters at a masquerade ball hosted by his mother.

This enigmatic woman revealed to be Sophie Beckett, captures Benedict's heart despite their divergent social backgrounds.

In a statement accompanying the announcement obtained by Variety, Netflix described the season as a journey into the life of the bohemian second son of the Bridgerton family, "Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is reluctant to settle down -- until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother's masquerade ball."

While season 4 marks Benedict's chapter, plans are in place to explore the stories of remaining Bridgerton siblings Eloise, Francesca, Gregory, and Hyacinth in subsequent seasons, staying true to Julia Quinn's eight-book series, according to Variety.