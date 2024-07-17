E-Paper

Ben Stiller's 'Nutcrackers' to open Toronto Film Festival

Rebel Wilson's directorial debut, ‘The Deb’, will close the fest

By ANI

Actor Ben Stiller. (Photo by Reuters)
Published: Wed 17 Jul 2024, 10:33 AM

Nutcrackers, David Gordon Green's new comedy starring Ben Stiller, is set to open the 2024 Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) on September 5, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The TIFF opener marks Stiller's first starring role in a movie since Mike White's Brad's Status and Noah Baumbach's Netflix family drama, The Meyerowitz Stories, in 2017.


Nutcrackers, written by Leland Douglas, depicts Mike (Stiller), a straight-laced worker who must fly to rural Ohio to care for his four nephews after their parents' death in a car accident. After weeks of farm-life chaos, Mike realises he will not have to locate a new home for the orphaned children. They found him a new home.

Nutcrackers, starring Linda Cardellini, Edi Patterson, Tim Heidecker, and Toby Huss, is set to have a star-studded red carpet premiere at Roy Thompson Hall.


Toronto confirmed that Rebel Wilson's directorial debut, The Deb, based on the Australian blockbuster musical of the same name, will close the 2024 edition. The film follows Taylah Simpkins (Natalie Abbott), a charming farm girl and high school outcast who believes the approaching Debutante Ball, "the Deb," is her one chance to remake herself.

