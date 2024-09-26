Ben Stiller, Rivulet Films reunite for pickleball comedy 'The Dink'

Ben Stiller (Photo by AFP)

Ben Stiller's Red Hour Films and Rivulet Films are teaming up again for the pickleball comedy The Dink, following their previous collaboration on Nutcrackers, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Jake Johnson will star as a washed-up tennis player who, to save a struggling club and gain his father's approval, decides to play pickleball, a sport he vowed never to try. The film will also feature Mary Steenburgen and Ed Harris in supporting roles, while Ben Stiller and former tennis star Andy Roddick will make key appearances.

Josh Greenbaum is set to direct The Dink, which is based on an original screenplay by Sean Clements. Production is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles in November.

Nutcrackers was Stiller's first acting role in a film since 2017, as he has mostly focused on directing and producing. The movie premiered at the Toronto Film Festival and was acquired by Hulu.