Barbie Hsu, popular actor from Meteor Garden TV drama, dies at 48

Taiwanese star Barbie Hsu, who was hugely popular across Asia for her leading role in the 2001 television drama 'Meteor Garden', has died from a respiratory illness, local media reported Monday. She was 48.

Hsu passed away after developing pneumonia during a family trip to Japan over the Lunar New Year holiday, the younger of her two sisters was quoted as saying.

"My dearest and kindest sister Barbie Hsu sadly left us due to influenza complications that led to pneumonia," the younger Hsu said in a statement shared by her agent and reported by the semi-official Central News Agency.

"I'm grateful to have been her sister in this lifetime, to take care of each other, accompany each other, I will forever be thankful to her and miss her."

Hsu's death was the top trending topic on China's X-like Weibo platform on Monday.

Fans in Taiwan, the Philippines and elsewhere also paid tribute to her on social media.

Chinese actor Huang Xiaoming, who starred with Hsu in another Taiwanese drama, said he was "in shock and deep grief" over her death.

"I've heard that truly brilliant souls are never dimmed by time — they remain vibrant, like bubbles shining in the sun," Huang said on Weibo.

Filipino fan Edmalyn Canton wrote on Facebook: "Thank you for bringing joy to my childhood. You will always be my favourite version of Meteor Garden and will forever be remembered."

Stacy Hsu, a Taiwanese celebrity, posted on Facebook that Hsu's "beauty and intelligence will forever remain in our hearts".

Animal rights group PETA said it was "heartbroken" over Hsu's death, noting she was "one of the first and biggest stars" to support the organisation.

Hsu and her younger sister Dee rose to fame in the 1990s as a pop duo before switching to hosting TV shows and acting.

It was the elder Hsu's role as Dong Shan Cai in Taiwan's popular 2001 television series "Meteor Garden" that made her a star across Asia.