'Barbie' director Gerwig honored by 'terrifying' movie industry

Greta Gerwig (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 12:06 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 12:07 PM

Barbie director Greta Gerwig paid tribute to risk-takers in the "terrifying" entertainment industry as she was honoured for her pioneering filmmaking at a prestigious Hollywood gala on Wednesday.

Gerwig, 41, is the first-ever female director to make a $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) movie, and all three of her solo directorial movies to date -- Lady Bird, Little Women and Barbie -- have been nominated for best picture at the Oscars.

"A showperson is the only person I've ever wanted to be," she said, as she was named Pioneer of the Year at the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation gala in Beverly Hills.

"I wanted to be one of those people who are a little bit wild, a little bit on the edge and filled with a kind of joyful madness.

"I think pioneer is the right word."

Gerwig's most recent artistic gamble paid off as her $1.4 billion-grossing feminist satire Barbie became the top-grossing movie of 2023.

Improbably based on the popular doll franchise, but given unusual creative license, the film's success came at a crucial time for an increasingly risk-averse industry reeling from the pandemic, strikes and swingeing job cuts.

The film, alongside Christopher Nolan's Oscar-sweeping Oppenheimer, was widely credited with keeping the movie theatre industry afloat last year.