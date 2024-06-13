E-Paper

Badshah, Divine and Karan Aujla to appear on 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'

The musicians will also perform during the segment

By ANI

Published: Thu 13 Jun 2024, 12:01 PM

Musicians Badshah, Divine, and Karan Aujla will be appearing on the popular comedy programme The Great Indian Kapil Show.

The makers of the show on Wednesday took to their Instagram account to release a new promo of the episode featuring them.


During the episode, Kapil Sharma engages Badshah in a conversation about his massive fan following and asks about unusual selfie requests.

Badshah shares a story about a fan asking for a selfie while he in a urinal.


The promo also shows a musical performance by the three artists on stage.

The episode will be available on Netflix on June 14.

The Great Indian Kapil Show began with guests Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor, followed by cricketers Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer. The latest episode featured three Indian sports women Sania Mirza, Saina Nehwal, Mary Kom and Sift Kaur Samra.

