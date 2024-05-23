'Bad Boys' in Dubai: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence attend World Premiere in the city

The filmmaker cited timing issues and his eagerness to pursue other creative ventures
It was a starry night for Dubai as Hollywood icons Will Smith and Martin Lawrence graced the red carpet at Coca Cola Arena for the world premiere of Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Dubai.
The two icons were joined by filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah who also helmed the previous instalment in the Bad Boys franchise, Bad Boys For Life in 2020.
Jada Pinkett-Smith also walked the red carpet, portraying a stylish look in a black-and-white dress which exposed her shoulders and upper arms.
The Hollywood stars also treated fans to autographs and selfies before heading inside for the screening. Known to host some of the world's leading musicians and performers, Coca Cola Arena transformed to facilitate the screening of the film for the first-time in the entertainment venue's history.
Inside, Will and Martin made a dashing entry to surprise fans for a second time; the two drove inside in the iconic Porsche 911 and addressed the fans. The stars were delighted with the response from their fans in Dubai, teasing a potential Bad Boys film set in Dubai (a city very similar to Miami) in the future.
The film also stars Vanessa Hudgens, Jacob Scipio, and Alexander Ludwig in pivotal roles. Bad Boys: Ride or Die will be out in cinemas on June 6 in the UAE.
