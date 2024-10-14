Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai: Salman Khan, other Bollywood condole family

Bollywood actor Salman Khan (front C) in Mumbai on October 13 (Photo by AFP)

Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan and Shilpa Shetty, visited Lilavati Hospital in Maharashtra's Mumbai late Saturday night to meet the family of former state minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique, who succumbed to bullet injuries after being shot by unidentified assailants.

Actor Zaheer Iqbal also reached the hospital to meet the family of Baba Siddique.

The actors expressed their condolences and support to the grieving family during this difficult time.

Actor Riteish Deshmukh expressed his grief over the incident, saying, "The perpetrators of this horrific crime must be brought to justice."

"Extremely saddened and shocked beyond words to learn about the tragic demise of Shri #BabaSiddique ji - My heart goes out to @zeeshan_iyc and the entire family- May god give them strength to brave this difficult timem," Deshmukh wrote in a post on X.

Siddique was shot dead by unidentified attackers in Mumbai on Saturday evening. Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had joined Ajit Pawar's NCP earlier in February this year after resigning from the Congress.

Mumbai Additional CP Paramjit Singh Dahiya confirmed the arrest of two suspects.