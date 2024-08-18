Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKummar Rao, Kriti Sanon's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' turns seven

It is said to be a video diary of the singer's 'eight-month journey' to his solo debut – in theatres across the world on September 18
It's been seven years since Ayushmann Khurrana, RajKummar Rao and Kriti Sanon's romantic comedy Bareilly Ki Barfi was released.
To mark the seventh anniversary of the film, Khurrana shared a video on his Instagram story.
Adding to the celebration, director Ashwini Iyer Tiwari took to her Instagram account and shared a string of throwback pictures from the making of the film.
Expressing gratitude, Ashwini Iyer Tiwari wrote, "7 years #Bareillykibarfi. Gratitude for the love. And specially for you Amma, the cinema lover. I made Bareilly ki Barfi when the kids were 5 years old. But with Your insane confidence in me and telling that there is no reason to feel guilty to follow your dream. "I am there " Your words gave me the wings to follow my unknown path and the reason I got into making movies. Now when i look back there are so many anecdotes that i will savour always. I hope I continue to tell stories and make you proud."
Helmed by Tiwari, the film was based on Nicolas Barreau's best-selling novel The Ingredients of Love and was declared a hit at the box office.
The romantic drama film also starred Pankaj Tripathi and Seema Pahwa in prominent roles.
Bareilly Ki Barfi' gathered positive feedback from the audience as well as the critics.
The movie revolves around Bitti (Kriti), a free-spirited young girl, who lives life on her own terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. Her life takes a shift when she meets a printing press owner Chirag Dubey (Ayushmann) and expresses her desire to meet her favourite author Pritam Vidrohi (Rajkummar).
The film's songs like Sweety Tera Drama and Nazm Nazm were instant hits too.
ALSO READ:
It is said to be a video diary of the singer's 'eight-month journey' to his solo debut – in theatres across the world on September 18
'Relying on validation from nameless, faceless trolls online is not worth it,' says Indian actor, filmmaker and politician, who will soon be seen portraying Indira Gandhi in her upcoming biopic 'Emergency'
The star, who played Chandler Bing on the hit TV sitcom from 1994-2004, was found unresponsive in his pool in October last year
Embrace the weekend with our guide to fun-filled activities around the country
The 60-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of his film 'Wolfs' with George Clooney
The film portrays a team of scientists who overcome their challenges and failures to launch India's first satellite to Mars
The film is directed by Paul Feig
The actress starred in dozens of films during a career that began on stage and television in the 1950s and included award-winning roles