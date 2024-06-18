E-Paper

Ayushmann Khurrana, Kareena Kapoor Khan to star in 'Daayra'?

Kapoor Khan is will next be seen in 'Singham Again'

By ANI

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo by PTI)

Published: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 12:18 PM

Last updated: Tue 18 Jun 2024, 12:19 PM

In the coming months, Bollywood lovers will see several fresh on-screen pairings.

Reportedly, actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been roped in to star in director Meghna Gulzar's new film, Daayra.


"Meghna Gulzar is in advanced conversations with Ayushmann Khurrana and Kareena Kapoor Khan for the film. It's a hard-hitting film that warrants the presence of actors with the calibre of the cast she has decided upon," a trade source was quoted as saying.

An official announcement regarding the project's timeline is still awaited.


Meanwhile, Khurrana is also set to share screen space with actor Sara Ali Khan in an upcoming action-comedy.

The film will be produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment.

The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Taking to Instagram, Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on his social media handle with a caption that read, "AYUSHMANN - SARA ALI KHAN TO STAR IN DHARMA - SIKHYA'S ACTION-COMEDY. Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment reunite, this time for an action-comedy headlined by #AyushmannKhurrana and #SaraAliKhan. Written and directed by Aakash Kaushik, this is Dharma and Sikhya's third theatrical collaboration. Shooting has begun. Title will be announced soon."

Kapoor Khan is will next be seen in Singham Again.

ALSO READ:



