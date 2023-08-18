Ayushmann, Ananya are a delight in Dream Girl 2 trailer

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 5:24 PM Last updated: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 5:25 PM

The recently released trailer of Dream Girl 2 left audiences in fits of laughter with its side-splitting comedy and stellar cast. Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday lead the pack, promising a magical on-screen chemistry that has already garnered millions of views in record time!

Packed with rib-tickling dialogues, the trailer showcases the uproarious banter between the lead pair. Joining this laughter fest is an ensemble of talented actors, including Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and more, all geared up to deliver an unforgettable performance that will tickle your funny bone.

"Dream Girl 2 is the most awaited sequel of 2023, and we are thrilled to present this comedy entertainer that will keep the audience laughing throughout," said Ektaa R Kapoor. "With a stellar cast and Raaj Shaandilyaa's brilliant direction, we are confident that this film will be the comedy highlight of 2023," she added.

Ayushmann shared his excitement, "Dream Girl 2 has been a joyride from the beginning. The script is hilarious, and I'm elated to bring laughter and entertainment in the lives of our fans once again."

Ananya chimed in, saying, "Working on Dream Girl 2 was an absolute blast, and I can't wait for the audience to witness the fun we had while filming this comedy extravaganza."

Director Raaj Shaandilyaa added, "Dream Girl 2 is a laughter riot from start to finish, and we have put our heart and soul into creating an unforgettable cinematic experience."

Balaji Telefilms has set a new standard of exciting partnership with Meta, including innovative initiatives like the #ReelWala Trailer, a grand press event, and a captivating trailer launch at the Meta office. Dream Girl 2 hits theatres on August 25, 2023.

Dream Girl 2 will be released by Al Nasr film and Madhu Entertainment in The UAE.

