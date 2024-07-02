Auto Buzz: Chinese cars that are taking over the roads

Published: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 3:24 PM Last updated: Tue 2 Jul 2024, 3:25 PM

The global economy is in a raging flux and the automotive market reflects this change quite well. Ten years ago, we would have laughed in disbelief if someone were to purchase a Mercedes-Benz C-Class for a quarter of a million dirhams, yet here we are. And it’s not just the German automakers, we’ve also seen the go-to Japanese brands push the pricing for their cash cows to near-astronomical levels.

And right when we expected potential car buyers to experience a seemingly imminent distress caused by the feeling of not being able to purchase a new vehicle on today’s salaries, the “Chinese car” has entered the market. It comes with a promise to save the day thanks to the variety of vehicles on offer, all priced at an affordable rate. But this remedy doesn’t come without side-effects. Chinese manufacturers, having focused on the commuter segments, have flooded the market with similar-looking compacts and mid-size crossovers and SUVs. And each of these vehicles not only look like an iteration of another, but also curiously seem to share parts.

But among them is a handful of vehicles that hold their own, each with their own visual identity. So, if you’re eyes are set on buying a Chinese vehicle, but are wanting something a little different, have a look these three that we have handpicked for you. Do note that while they may be distinguished from their Chinese brethren, some of these looks awfully like other SUVs in the market.

TANK 500

For those smitten by the looks, capabilities and heritage of the unofficial ship of the desert, the Nissan Patrol, but find its price too daunting, there is another viable Chinese alternative, the TANK 500. This mammoth vehicle, which measures over 5 metres in length and is nearly 2 metres tall, along with a giant chrome grille has undeniable presence and style might I add. With tinted windows and a white paint job, it has the ability to veer off anyone out of the fast lane onto the next, mimicking the Nissan Patrol in more ways than one. And it certainly has a more elegant interior than Nissan’s flagship, thanks to its 14.6-inch infotainment screen, nappa leather upholstery and massage seats.

To match the machismo of the exterior is a potent 3.0-litre twin-turbo engine, a rarity among Chinese vehicles, one that delivers an impressive 348 PS and 500 Nm of torque, which helps propel it from 0 to 100 in a just 7.3 seconds. Alternatively, you can also opt for the hybrid which comes with a 2.0-litre turbo engine, paired with a 9-speed transmission, which produces 346 PS and a massive 648 Nm of torque. Equipped with features like Tank Turn and electronic differential locks, it has the potential to be decent off-roader, at least on paper. The starting price is a pleasantly surprising Dh175,000 approx.

Jetour T2

If you like the prospects of off-roading and have a penchant for the new Land Rover Defender, then be sure to check out the Jetour T2. This mid-size SUV, which seems to draw inspiration from the Defender, is going to give the Wrangler a run for its money. The raised ride height, elegantly sculpted boxy surfaces, and available matt grey finish, makes it a standout for sure, both among Chinese offerings and in general. The cabin doesn’t disappoint either with a unique octagonal steering wheel and a 15.6-inch infotainment screen.

Equipped with a turbocharged 2.0-litre engine which delivers a potent 390 Nm of torque through a 7-speed DCT transmission and a BorgWarner 6th generation 4-wheel drive system, this also appears to have the underpinnings of a decent off-roader. What’s equally impressive, besides its blocky good looks, is the 10-year/1-million-kilometre warranty and three-year service contract that comes with it.