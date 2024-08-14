Australian PM Anthony Albanese takes selfie with Rani Mukerji, Karan Johar

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 1:45 PM Last updated: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 1:46 PM

Bollywood stars Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji on Tuesday met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

The celebs visited the Australian Parliament House to celebrate the legacy and diversity of Indian cinema.

Taking to Instagram, Albanese posted a picture of the meeting.

"Rani Mukerji and @karanjohar are in Canberra promoting the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It's one of the largest Indian film festivals outside of India, and it's been running for 15 years. A testament to Australia's relationship with India and the vibrancy of the Indian-Australian community," his post read.

Mukerji also commemorated 50 years of Yash Raj Films by launching a Yash Chopra stamp at the Australian Parliament as part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).