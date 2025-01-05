Aubrey Plaza's husband Jeff Baena died by suicide, reveals medical report

Hollywood screenwriter and director Jeffrey Baena, who was married to actor Aubrey Plaza, died by suicide, the Los Angeles county medical examiner said in a report released over the weekend.

Baena, 47, died in his residence on January 3. The medical examiner said the cause of death was "hanging".

Baena wrote and directed films including 'Life of Beth' and 'Horse Girl' and co-wrote 'I Heart Huckabees'.

Plaza, who gained fame as an apathetic office worker in television series 'Parks and Recreation', appeared in Francis Ford Coppola movie 'Megalopolis' and the series 'The White Lotus'.