Atrangi Holi Fest 2024 to take place in Dubai

The celebration will take place on March 3

By CT Desk

Published: Fri 1 Mar 2024, 11:20 AM

UV Events & Plush Nightlife present Atrangi Holi Fest 2024, the most electrifying Holi celebration in Dubai, happening at The SQUARE in Dubai Sports City on March 3.

With 10 hours of non-stop entertainment featuring Bollywood artists like 'Bhumicka Singhh' and DJ Lady Barot, live Dholis, food stalls, and herbal colours, this festival promises an unforgettable experience for all ages.

VIP bookings are available for those seeking luxury, and tickets start from just Dh35. Get ready for a day filled with music, dance, and the vibrant spirit of Holi.


