Atom Touch: This prosthetic arm comes with individual finger control

A groundbreaking prosthetic arm called Atom Touch is setting new standards in prosthetic technology. What sets this arm apart is its ability to control each finger individually, a feat that is both revolutionary and non-invasive.
Developed by Atom Limbs, Atom Touch represents a significant leap beyond current prosthetic technologies. It was demonstrated to CNET journalist Lexy Savvides at the Atom Limbs headquarters in California.
The CNET article highlights a report by Amputee Coalition: an estimated 5.6 million people live with limb loss or limb differences in the US alone. Most prosthetic arms on the market today are assembled from various components—separate elbow, wrist, and hand pieces sourced from different manufacturers. A prosthetist then customises the assembly for the user. However, Atom Touch is a fully integrated system, with its battery and computer housed within the forearm, offering a seamless and sophisticated user experience.
To use the Atom Touch, the wearer places a cuff over their residual limb. This cuff is equipped with electrodes that detect muscle activity through electromyography (EMG). The arm then responds to the wearer’s thoughts, executing movements based on the mental commands they send.
While other prosthetics, known as myoelectric prostheses, also use electrical muscle signals for control, none offer the individual finger control that Atom Touch provides.
Atom Limbs plans to undergo clinical trials and seek FDA authorisation for the Atom Touch, with an anticipated market availability in 12 to 18 months. The company expects the cost to be comparable to or less than that of a traditional body-powered prosthetic hook, which currently costs around USD25,000.
