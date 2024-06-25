'Artful Dodger' Thomas Brodie-Sangster gets married

Published: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 1:49 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Jun 2024, 1:50 PM

Thomas Brodie-Sangster, the star of The Artful Dodger, is now hitched.

The English actor married actress Talulah Riley on June 22, in the village of Anstey in Hertfordshire, reported The Sun.

In photos published by The Sun, the couple can be seen holding hands and laughing, following their ceremony at at St. George’s Church.

The Sun reported that the wedding had some unusual elements. “While they were inside for the ceremony, another horse arrived with white roses woven through its mane,” an onlooker was quoted as saying. “The horse was a bridesmaid, and I think [Brodie-Sangster] arranged it as a surprise. [Riley] looked happy when she saw it.”

A dog was reportedly a ring bearer.

The couple had a fun after-party as well. “In the fields across from their home, there were several marquees with fairground rides, including a merry-go-round," a source was quoted by the outlet while talking about the post-wedding celebration.

Brodie-Sangster and Riley announced their engagement in July 2023.