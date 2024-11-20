ARRSairaaBreakup: AR Rahman goes viral for hashtag on divorce post

Indian music director, singer A.R. Rahman (Photo by AFP)

Is this India’s ‘unconscious coupling’ moment? Has AR Rahman given us reason for a meme? Perhaps. While fans the world over reeled in shock at the news that the Jai Ho composer was getting a divorce from his wife of 29 years, Saira Banu, they mostly commiserated with him.

The announcement was gentle even as it seemed final – he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter (sic)."

Banu had also issued a statement about the development, which read: “This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony.”

What however threw fans for a loop was the fact that Rahman added his own hashtag to his heartfelt post: #ARRSairaaBreakup.

One user, seemingly baffled at the move, wrote: "Who creates hashtag for this situation? Fire your admin, thalaiva." Another comment read, "ChatGPT and Hashtag ? admin." A third X user wrote, "Thanks for using the hashtag #arrsairaabreakupz. This will give you full privacy as per the new X-Privacy law."

A fan was quick to wonder what the former couple’s social media team was up to, writing, "Sad for them. May God give them strength. But why the hashtag? The social media team???"

Another comment read, "You don't need a # to ask people to respect your privacy." Another comment read, "Bro, that hashtag is going to be talked about more than your breakup." Married in 1995 in an arranged marriage, the couple has three children together — Khatija, Raheema and Ameen. ALSO READ: AR Rahman joins team 'Gandhi' directed by Hansal Mehta AR Rahman receives 'XTIC Award 2024 for Innovation'