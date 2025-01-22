Arijit Singh to perform in Abu Dhabi

Bollywood music lovers, mark your calendars. The sensational Arijit Singh is all set to perform live at the iconic Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, on Friday, May 9, 2025. Known as the maestro behind some of Bollywood's greatest hits, Arijit’s concert promises an evening of soul-stirring melodies, electrifying performances, and unforgettable memories.

Organised by Midas Events & Eva Live Middle East, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and Miral, this one-night-only concert will celebrate the magic of Bollywood music. Arijit Singh’s ability to blend versatility with emotional depth has made him a global phenomenon, enchanting fans with hits like Tum Hi Ho, Channa Mereya, Kesariya, and Gerua. Whether it’s romantic ballads or high-energy anthems, the audience is in for an extraordinary musical journey.