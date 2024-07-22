Ariana Grande, Cardi B, other Hollywood stars react to Biden's dropout from US presidential race

'Suits: LA’ to star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to lead a struggling law firm
US President Joe Biden's decision to step down from the 2024 presidential campaign has evoked reactions from the members of the Hollywood fraternity as well.
Taking to X, actor, singer and director Barbra Streisand penned a post in support of Biden.
She called Biden "a man who accomplished significant achievements".
"Joe Biden will go down in history as a man who accomplished significant achievements in his 4 year term. We should be grateful for his upholding of our democracy," Barbra posted on X.
On Sunday, Biden announced he is not seeking re-election in the "best interest" of the Democratic Party and the country. He has endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic Party and called on Democrats to "come together and beat" Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Comedian and TV host, Ellen DeGeneres also reacted to the news and took to her official Instagram account to share, "I'm grateful to President Biden for everything he's done."
As per Variety, Oscar-winner and Billie Eilish's brother and song-writing collaborator Finneas posted a photo of his family standing with the President and wrote, "I see a person putting the people before themselves and their pride today, and for that, I have an enormous amount of respect."
On Instagram, singer Ariana Grande re-posted Biden's own post endorsing Harris as his replacement in the coming presidential election.
Cardi B also threw her support immediately behind Harris.
The Bear and Borderlands star Jamie Lee Curtis gives Harris a big thumbs up online writing, "She is trusted and tested and she is a fierce advocate for women's rights and people of color and her message is one of hope and unity for America at her time of great national divide."
Notably, Biden has been isolating at his home in Delaware after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday while he was campaigning in Las Vegas.
His announcement to withdraw from the race to be the next president comes following mounting pressure from Democrats after his incoherent performance in the nationally televised debate with former US President Donald Trump on June 27.
ALSO READ:
'Suits: LA’ to star Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor who relocates to Los Angeles to lead a struggling law firm
Actor-musician's team comes to his defence
He was 94 years old
On the work front, Kapoor is currently involved in the
Muhammad Ahmed Durrani will be competing at the Paris Olympics this year
Embrace the weekend with these fun-filled activities around the UAE
Tamannaah Bhatia has a cameo in the movie
Netflix topped all networks with 107 nominations