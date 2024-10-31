Apple Vision Pro launches in UAE: Features, pricing, and everything we know

Apple has announced that its groundbreaking spatial computing device, Apple Vision Pro, will be available for pre-order in the UAE starting Monday, November 4, with an official launch on Friday, November 15. Known as Apple’s first spatial computer, the Vision Pro seamlessly integrates digital content with the physical environment, transforming user interactions across work, entertainment, and more.

What is at the core?

At the core of Apple Vision Pro is visionOS, a new operating system that lets users navigate their environment using eye movements, hand gestures, and voice commands. The interface frees apps from the traditional screen, enabling users to interact with them at any scale, creating a highly immersive and customisable workspace. Visual “Environments” like the serene landscapes of Bora Bora and Yosemite provide a focused, distraction-free experience.

The Vision Pro’s ecosystem is deeply integrated with Apple’s other devices and services, allowing users to work across their iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Users can now wirelessly bring their Mac into the Vision Pro through Mac Virtual Display, creating a seamless and expansive work environment.

Apps and Experiences

The App Store now offers over 2,500 apps specifically designed for Apple Vision Pro, alongside 1.5 million iPhone and iPad apps that are fully compatible. The Vision Pro allows for productivity and collaboration with top apps from Microsoft 365, Webex, and Zoom, offering enhanced capabilities such as expanded workspaces and compatibility with Bluetooth accessories.

Vision Pro also introduces Apple Immersive Video, a new storytelling format with 3D 8K video and Spatial Audio, available through the Apple TV app. With access to top streaming services of the region like Apple TV+, MUBI, and OSN+, Vision Pro is a personal cinema, boasting an expansive library of 3D movies and immersive experiences.

Gaming and Sports

Gamers can choose from thousands of titles, including Apple Arcade games optimised for spatial computing and immersive games like Vacation Simulator. The Vision Pro’s hand and eye-tracking technology make for a truly unique gaming experience. Sports fans can enjoy real-time stats, live object mapping, and Multiview in the Apple TV app, which allows up to five games to be viewed simultaneously.

The Vision Pro’s ultra-high-resolution display system uses micro-OLED technology, delivering over 23 million pixels across two displays, outperforming a 4K TV. Powered by the M2 and R1 Apple silicon chips, Vision Pro processes inputs from cameras, sensors, and microphones to create an incredibly responsive experience.

Privacy and Sustainability

Apple Vision Pro includes industry-leading security features, such as Optic ID, which scans the user's iris for unlocking, payments, and more, ensuring that data remains private. Accessibility options like VoiceOver, Switch Control, and Guided Access are built-in, allowing users to choose customised input methods. Sustainably crafted, the Vision Pro meets high standards of energy efficiency, using recycled rare earth elements, tin, and gold. With fiber-based packaging, Apple continues to move closer to its goal of eliminating plastics from all packaging by 2025. Pricing and Availability Starting at Dh13,999, the Vision Pro is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB options. Customers can purchase it online, through the Apple Store app, or at Apple Store locations. In-person 30-minute demos will also be available.