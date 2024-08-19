Apple rumoured to launch new AirPods alongside iPhone 16

Published: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 2:02 PM Last updated: Mon 19 Aug 2024, 2:45 PM

As Apple gears up for its highly anticipated September event, new reports suggest that the tech giant may be introducing not just the iPhone 16 line but also a refreshed lineup of AirPods. According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple is expected to unveil two versions of the fourth-generation AirPods, potentially as early as next month.

Gurman, in his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, revealed that Apple might differentiate the two new AirPods models by price and features. The more affordable version is expected to replace the second-generation AirPods, which were launched in 2019 and are currently priced at Dh549. This lower-cost model would provide basic functionalities, appealing to users seeking a more budget-friendly option.

The higher-end model, on the other hand, is rumoured to include active noise cancellation (ANC), a feature previously exclusive to the Pro versions of AirPods. This would make the fourth-generation AirPods the first non-Pro version to offer ANC, marking a significant enhancement for consumers who value noise reduction but do not wish to invest in the pricier AirPods Pro, which currently retail for Dh949. The introduction of ANC in the standard AirPods could bridge the gap for users who want premium features without the Pro price tag.

Both models are expected to share the same design, according to Gurman, with the third-generation AirPods Pro likely to be introduced at a later date. This strategic update to the AirPods lineup could also see the second-generation model phased out entirely, while the third-generation AirPods, which debuted in 2021 and are priced at Dh719, might remain available at a reduced cost.

In addition to the feature upgrades, Apple is reportedly planning to switch the charging cases across the entire AirPods lineup from the current Lightning port to USB-C. This move would align the AirPods with the iPhone 15 series and select iPad models, which are also expected to feature USB-C ports. The transition to USB-C would standardise charging across Apple’s ecosystem, making it more convenient for users who own multiple Apple devices.