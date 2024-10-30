Apple Mac mini: Features, pricing, and everything you need to know about the compact desktop’s all-new lineup

Apple on October 29 unveiled a significant evolution of its compact desktop lineup with the all-new Mac mini. Powered by the innovative M4 and M4 Pro chips, this revamped Mac mini showcases powerful performance capabilities while setting an environmental milestone as Apple’s first carbon-neutral Mac.

The redesigned Mac mini boasts both impressive power and a smaller footprint, shrinking to a mere 5 by 5 inches, thanks to Apple silicon’s power efficiency and a new thermal architecture. This compact powerhouse delivers up to 1.8x faster CPU performance and a 2.2x faster GPU than its M1 predecessor, while the M4 Pro variant is designed to tackle pro-level tasks with enhanced efficiency.

Small but Mighty

Apple’s new Mac mini is a technological marvel in a compact frame, enabled by its M4 silicon chip and the M4 Pro variant. With the M4 chip, the desktop packs a 10-core CPU, 10-core GPU, and starts with 16GB of unified memory, providing substantial performance gains for a range of creative and productivity tasks. From video editing to coding, the M4 Mac mini elevates workflows in a tiny yet mighty package. Notably, the M4 Pro variant brings the world’s fastest CPU core and exceptional multithreaded performance through a 14-core configuration with up to 20 GPU cores, making it ideal for complex projects such as 3D rendering, advanced audio production, and AI tasks.

In comparison to its Intel Core i7 predecessor, the M4 Pro Mac mini exhibits impressive upgrades:

Processes DNA sequencing up to 26x faster

Executes AI speech-to-text up to 20x faster

Applies up to 1.8x more audio effect plugins in Logic Pro projects

The M4 Pro model also introduces Thunderbolt 5 ports, supporting ultra-fast data transfer speeds of up to 120 Gb/s, while doubling Thunderbolt 4’s throughput.

Enhanced Connectivity and Display Options

Apple has given the new Mac mini a versatile range of ports for added connectivity. Both the front and back ports offer convenience and functionality, including USB-C and high-impedance headphone support. The back panel, featuring Thunderbolt 4 on the M4 and Thunderbolt 5 on the M4 Pro, includes HDMI, Ethernet, and three Thunderbolt ports, enabling multiple high-resolution displays. With the M4 Pro, the Mac mini can support up to three 6K displays at 60Hz, achieving over 60 million pixels for a truly immersive experience.

Apple Intelligence: Personal and Private AI

The Mac mini also introduces Apple Intelligence, a powerful new AI system designed to enhance the Mac experience. Leveraging the processing capabilities of Apple silicon, Apple Intelligence allows users to perform complex tasks — from creating content to communicating more effectively. Privacy remains at the core of Apple Intelligence, with on-device processing and Private Cloud Compute offering secure AI-powered capabilities without compromising personal information. macOS Sequoia: The Ultimate User Experience The new Mac mini ships with macOS Sequoia, which introduces enhanced productivity features like iPhone Mirroring, new Safari improvements, and a redesigned Reader mode. Gaming is also upgraded with features such as Personalized Spatial Audio, Game Mode improvements, and support for upcoming titles like Assassin's Creed Shadows. Users can stay organised with new tiling options, and enjoy the convenience of the built-in Passwords app. Pricing and Availability The Mac mini with M4 is available starting at Dh2,499, with the M4 Pro version priced at Dh5,859. Customers can pre-order now through Apple's online store, with deliveries and in-store availability set to begin on November 8. Education discounts are available, with the M4 starting at Dh2,079 and the M4 Pro at Dh5,439. New USB-C accessories are also on offer, including keyboards, trackpads, and a Thunderbolt 5 Pro Cable.