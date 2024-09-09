E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Apple 'Glowtime' 2024 live: iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch 10, and new AirPods to be announced

Tune in to our live blog to know everything about the ongoing Apple 'Glowtime' event

by

Husain Rizvi
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 8:40 PM

Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 9:05 PM

Apple's Glowtime 2024 event, taking place today at Cupertino Park, California, is expected to be a major announcement with the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup.

The iPhone 16 models, particularly the Pro and Pro Max, are set to feature larger screens, a powerful A18 chip, and new AI features called Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly boast a 6.9-inch display and advanced camera features.


Other expected product announcements include the Apple Watch 10 with health upgrades, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the affordable Apple Watch SE 3. Apple may also reveal AirPods 4 with improved fit and noise cancellation, as well as the iPad Mini 7 with faster performance and Wi-Fi 6E support.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The event, starting at 9pm in the UAE, will be live-streamed on Apple’s platforms and its official YouTube channel. Khaleej Times brings to you all the latest updates.

9pm: The live stream has begun; Apple CEO Tim Cook to kick off the event

It is time. Apple CEO Tim Cook kicks off the 'Glowtime' event as he takes the stage at the Steve Jobs Theatre in California. The event will see the announcements of Apple Watch, AirPods, and the iPhone 16 lineup, says Tim.

ALSO READ:

Husain Rizvi
Husain Rizvi

More news from Business