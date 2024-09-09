Apple 'Glowtime' 2024 live: iPhone 16 series, Apple Watch 10, and new AirPods to be announced

Published: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 8:40 PM Last updated: Mon 9 Sep 2024, 9:05 PM

Apple's Glowtime 2024 event, taking place today at Cupertino Park, California, is expected to be a major announcement with the launch of the iPhone 16 lineup.

The iPhone 16 models, particularly the Pro and Pro Max, are set to feature larger screens, a powerful A18 chip, and new AI features called Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 Pro Max will reportedly boast a 6.9-inch display and advanced camera features.

Other expected product announcements include the Apple Watch 10 with health upgrades, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra 3, and the affordable Apple Watch SE 3. Apple may also reveal AirPods 4 with improved fit and noise cancellation, as well as the iPad Mini 7 with faster performance and Wi-Fi 6E support.

The event, starting at 9pm in the UAE, will be live-streamed on Apple’s platforms and its official YouTube channel. Khaleej Times brings to you all the latest updates.