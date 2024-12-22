AP Dhillon, Diljit Dosanjh spar on social media after Chandigarh concert

Diljit Dosanjh. Photo: Reuters

A moment of unexpected tension between two of the biggest music stars, AP Dhillon and Diljit Dosanjh, took centrestage during a recent concert in Chandigarh, sparking online discussions and widespread curiosity among fans.

The incident unfolded when Dhillon appeared to take a subtle jab at Dosanjh during his performance, sparking a flurry of responses from both sides on social media.

The controversy began when Dosanjh, in a previous concert, had made a light-hearted comment about his fellow artists, reportedly referencing AP Dhillon and Karan Aujla.

In his speech that was shared on Dosanjh's social media handle, the Amar Singh Chamkila star said, "Mere aur do bhaiyon ne tour shuru kiya hai, unke liye bhi best of luck. Ye independent music ka time shuru hai. Museebatein toh ayengi. Jab koi revolution aata hai toh museebat aati hai. Hum apna kam karte jayenge." [Two of my brothers, have started their tour; best of luck to them. The time for independent music has begun. Problems will arise. When a revolution begins, challenges follow. We will continue doing our work."]

He added, "Jitne bhi independent artists hai, zor aur mehnat double kardo, Bharatiya sangeet ka samaye aagya hai. Pehle bahar ke kalakaar aate the unki ticket black hoti thi laakhon mein, ab Bharatiya kalakaar ki ticket black ho rahi hain. Isi ko toh kehte hai vocal for local." ["All independent artists, double your effort and hard work. The time for Indian music has arrived. Earlier, foreign artists would sell their tickets at exorbitant rates, but now it's happening for Indian artists. This is what 'vocal for local' truly means."]

Meanwhile, during his own concert in Chandigarh, Dhillon addressed the crowd, referencing Dosanjh's earlier remarks.

In a viral video on social media, he alleged that Dosanjh had blocked him on Instagram.

This remark quickly gained traction online, with fans and media speculating about a potential rift between the two artists.

In a move to clear the air, Dosanjh took to Instagram shortly after the concert. Sharing a screenshot of Dhillon's account, Dosanjh wrote, "I never blocked you. Mere pange sarkaaran naal ho sakde aa, kalaakaran naal nahi." [ "I never blocked you. My issues could be with governments, not with artists."]

Following Dosanjh's Instagram story, Dhillon posted another video on his own Instagram, showing the status of Diljit's account both before and after the block.