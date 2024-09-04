Anushka Sharma returns to Mumbai

Published: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:22 AM Last updated: Wed 4 Sep 2024, 9:23 AM

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma made quite a statement when she landed in Mumbai after a long break in London on Tuesday morning.

She wore an all-black ensemble and sported a no-make-up look upon her return.

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star was spotted stepping out of the airport dressed in sleek, jet-black pants paired with a matching blazer.

Her minimalist style was complemented by a neat bun and black sunglasses.

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli (L) with his wife Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma (Photo by AFP)

Sharma was seen briskly walking towards a waiting vehicle, pausing briefly to acknowledge the paparazzi with warm smiles and friendly waves.

She even responded with a cheerful "thik hai [ok]" when a photographer said, "ma'am shaam ko milte hain. [let's meet in the evening]"