Anushka Sharma returns to Mumbai

Venice Film Festival: 'Truman Show' director Peter Weir wins Lifetime Achievement Award
He confirmed earlier this year that he was retiring from directing
Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma made quite a statement when she landed in Mumbai after a long break in London on Tuesday morning.
She wore an all-black ensemble and sported a no-make-up look upon her return.
The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star was spotted stepping out of the airport dressed in sleek, jet-black pants paired with a matching blazer.
Her minimalist style was complemented by a neat bun and black sunglasses.
Sharma was seen briskly walking towards a waiting vehicle, pausing briefly to acknowledge the paparazzi with warm smiles and friendly waves.
She even responded with a cheerful "thik hai [ok]" when a photographer said, "ma'am shaam ko milte hain. [let's meet in the evening]"
Sharma's husband, cricket star Virat Kohli, and their children, Vamika and Akaay, were not with her at the airport.
The couple, known for keeping their private life largely out of the public eye, welcomed their second child, Akaay, in February.
On the work front, Sharma will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film Chakda Xpress, which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT.
ALSO READ:
He confirmed earlier this year that he was retiring from directing
He stands accused of using propofol on 181 occasions between 2020 and 2022
Meeting being held in view of certain contentious issues on the web series based on the real-life hijacking in 1999
AP Dhillon rose to fame with the chart-topping hit 'Brown Munde'
The 'Kalki 2898 AD' actress is expected to give birth later this month
Gangster claims responsibility for violent act
He got down on one knee at the beach
Earlier this week, Siddique quit as the general secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes