Anurag Kashyap highlights widespread criticism in entertainment industry

Published: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 11:24 AM Last updated: Wed 6 Sep 2023, 3:37 PM

Renowned director Anurag Kashyap, amidst promoting his latest film Haddi, recently commented on the prevalent criticism directed at Bollywood and other celebrated sectors. Responding to the notion that the film industry is frequently targeted due to a lack of unity, Kashyap shed light on the broader issue of public criticism affecting multiple domains.

Kashyap pointed out that it's not only Bollywood that bears the brunt of people's critiques and animosity. Drawing a parallel with cricket, he emphasised how cricketers face similar scrutiny. He cited the example of Anushka Sharma, who often becomes a target for trolls if her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, doesn't perform as expected on the field. "Cricketers are trashed just as much. If Virat doesn’t hit a century, people are on to him. They will also drag Anushka into it," Kashyap stated in a chat with Indian entertainment portal Pinkvilla.

The Gangs of Wasseypur director highlighted a common pattern in India where individuals placed on pedestals, whether in cinema, sports, or politics, tend to attract severe criticism. He noted, "Whatever is celebrated the most, the same thing is always trashed. Be it cinema, cricket, or our politicians, our heroes."

Kashyap delved into the mindset of many opinionated individuals in India, explaining that a significant number believe themselves to be experts in various fields. "Here, everyone thinks that they are an expert at everything. Everyone thinks they know who should be the captain, who should be a film star, who should be PM," he remarked.

Addressing the perception that Bollywood lacks unity as a contributing factor to online trolling, Kashyap firmly disagreed. He clarified that despite differences of opinion within the industry, individuals can still come together. He also pointed out that there are only a few opportunists who exploit situations for personal gain, and they are generally shunned by others in the industry.

