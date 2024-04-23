Anne Hathaway exposes outdated tests in Hollywood casting

Published: Tue 23 Apr 2024, 6:16 PM

Oscar-winning actor Anne Hathaway has opened up about a certain practice she faced early in her film career that she now finds outdated and uncomfortable.

The 'Les Miserables' actor revealed that during the 2000s, it was common for casting directors to ask actors to engage in "make out" sessions with multiple potential co-stars to test for on-screen chemistry, according to E! News.

"It was considered normal to ask an actor to make out with other actors to test for chemistry, which is actually the worst way to do it," the 41-year-old actor disclosed in an interview obtained by E! News.

Hathaway, known for her roles in films like 'The Princess Diaries' and 'The Devil Wears Prada,' described feeling uneasy about the situation. "I thought, 'Is there something wrong with me?' because I wasn't excited. I thought it sounded gross," she recalled.

Despite her discomfort, the actor felt pressure to comply, fearing being labelled as "difficult." "It wasn't a power play," she clarified adding, "No one was trying to be awful or hurt me. It was just a very different time, and now we know better."

Now with more experience and influence in the industry, Hathaway is advocating for change.

As a producer on her latest project, 'The Idea of You,' she ensured that such practices were left behind.

The film, based on Robinne Lee's novel, follows the romance between a 40-year-old art gallery owner, Solene (played by Hathaway), and Hayes Campbell (Nicholas Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of a boy band.

When casting for the role opposite her, Hathaway didn't need a kiss test to confirm Galitzine's suitability.

"I remember laughing when Nick walked in because he was so ridiculously perfect for the part," she shared in an interview obtained by E! News.

Addressing rumours that Hayes Campbell was inspired by Harry Styles, Hathaway dismissed them outright.

"Everyone needs to chill," she urged in a statement to E! News. Galitzine echoed her sentiments, emphasizing the originality of the character.

'The Idea of You' is slated for release on May 2 this year.

ALSO READ: