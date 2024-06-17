Anil Kapoor unveils his look for Subedaar

Published: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 12:46 PM Last updated: Mon 17 Jun 2024, 12:47 PM

Actor Anil Kapoor has started shooting for the action-drama Subedaar. He shared a still from the sets. Anil took to his Instagram handle and treated fans with an action-packed picture of himself. The actor looks intense while performing action sequence.

The image captures him grabbing the neck on film's crew for preparation.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Abhi toh haath utha hi kahaan hai , yeh toh bas taiyyari hai. #Subedaar prep begins."

As soon as he shared the photo, fans and industry members chimed in the comment section. Anil's best friend and veteran actor Anupam Kher wrote, "Go for it, my friend." Fighter director Siddharth Anand commented, "Wow too good." Anil's Fighter co-star Akshay Oberoi dropped fire emojis.

In March, the official announcement was made at Prime Video's event in Mumbai.

In the poster, Anil can be seen in intense in a shirt-and-trouser look, holding a riffle in his hands. The film will be directed by Suresh Triveni, who previously directed T-Series' comedy-drama Tumhari Sulu and Jalsa, both headlined by Vidya Balan.