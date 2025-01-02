Anil Kapoor calls 2024 a year of 'grit and growth'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. Photo: AFP

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor described 2024 as a year of "grit, grind, and growth" while sharing his excitement for bigger achievements in 2025.

On Wednesday, Kapoor took to Instagram to post a video montage recapping his achievements from the past year. The carousel of images and clips showcased his professional milestones, including his projects and accomplishments.

In the caption accompanying the post, Kapoor wrote, "2024 was all about grit, grind, and growth. Purpose and perseverance have always led my way, and I aim to be intentional about amping the energy up and dreaming bigger... Let's rage 2025!"

The actor also had a major announcement in December. On the occasion of his 68th birthday, the makers of his upcoming action thriller, Subedaar, unveiled its first look.