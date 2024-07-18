Angelina Jolie calls for peace in legal feud with Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie in 2022. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 1:07 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 1:08 PM

The ongoing legal feud between Hollywood exes Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has reached new heights as Jolie implores Pitt to drop his lawsuit against her, centred on the sale of her shares in the Chateau Miraval estate.

According to E! News, the dispute stems from Pitt's allegation that Jolie sold her interests in the French estate without his consent, violating their purported verbal agreement.

In response, Jolie's legal team contends that she offered the shares to Pitt first but was met with last-minute restrictive conditions, including a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) that she found unacceptable.

According to recent reports obtained by E! News, Jolie is requesting the court to compel Pitt to disclose any third-party communications related to a 2016 plane incident involving their eldest son, Maddox.

This move is part of her strategy to refute Pitt's allegations that he was physically aggressive during the incident.

In a statement obtained by E! News, Jolie's attorney emphasised her plea for peace, "While Angelina again asks Mr Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."

Pitt's legal representatives have countered, labelling Jolie's request as a "sensationalist fishing expedition" into Pitt's personal life.

They argue that the core of the legal battle revolves around business disputes concerning the estate and should not delve into family law matters.

The back-and-forth legal manoeuvre marks a continuation of tensions that have simmered since Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 after two years of marriage.