Anees Bazmee, Boney Kapoor prep for 'No Entry' sequel

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee has officially kicked off the pre-production process for the sequel to the 2005 hit comedy No Entry.

On Sunday, Bazmee shared a series of photos from his recce session in Greece, where he was accompanied by producer Boney Kapoor and Director of Photography (DOP) Manu Anand.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Bazmee shared a photo of the trio posing at the picturesque location.

In the caption, Bazmee wrote, "Plotting new adventures in Greece with the producer Boney Kapoor ji and DOP Manu Anand ji! Prepping for the madness that's #NoEntry2."

Although further details about the plot and other cast members remain under wraps, some viral reports suggest that No Entry 2 will star Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh in key roles.

The 2005 movie, which was also directed by Bazmee, was a massive success.