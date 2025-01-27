Andie MacDowell experiences reverse nepotism after daughter's success in Hollywood

US actress, model and director Andie MacDowell. Photo: AFP

Veteran actress Andie MacDowell, known for her roles in films like Footloose and Lord of the Apes, joked about experiencing "reverse nepotism" after the success of her daughter, Margaret Qualley, reported Deadline.

In a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress joked about benefiting from some favouritism in the industry as her daughter's star has risen over the years.

"She's crushing it. She's great, so good in The Substance, and the movie is fantastic. And she takes so many chances, she's so much braver than I could have ever been. She really carved her own road, I'm super proud of her. They always accuse the children of [nepotism], but I'm now cool, because I'm Margaret Qualley's mom and also, I'm Jack Antonoff's mother-in-law, so it's a double-whammy. Letters in the mailbox, like 'I think you're wonderful,' and they're 13." said MacDowell was quoted as saying by Deadline.

Qualley solidified her star power in Netflix's Maid, a limited series adaptation of Stephanie Land's bestselling memoir of the same name, which earned her a second Emmy nomination, following her 2019 nomination for Fosse/Verdon.

That same year, she appeared in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She was also seen in films like Drive-Away Dolls and Kinds of Kindness.

She was last seen in the film The Substance, which has earned five Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Original Screenplay for Fargeat, Best Actress for Moore, and Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Qualley's mum, who has been in the industry for over two decades and has been actively attending the award shows, made a surprising confession during an interview at the Cannes Festival last year.