Ananya Panday reveals marriage plans

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday has been making waves in both her personal and professional life. From her recent box-office successes to rumoured relationships, the young starlet continues to capture the attention of fans and media alike.

In a recent interview with Forbes India, Ananya opened up about her aspirations for the next five years. She revealed her hope to settle down, saying, “Personally, in five years from now, I hopefully see myself married, with a happy, settled home, planning babies, and lots of dogs.”

The candid admission has delighted fans, who are keen to see how the actor's personal life unfolds.

Last year, Ananya Panday sparked dating rumours with former model Walker Blanco after the two were spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. The duo reportedly danced to a romantic song, and according to the Bombay Times, Ananya introduced Walker as her "partner" during the event. While neither has confirmed the relationship publicly, Walker fuelled speculation with a heartfelt Instagram post on Ananya’s 26th birthday, saying, "Happy birthday beautiful! You are so special! I love you, Anniee."