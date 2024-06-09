Ananya Panday calls Tania Shroff ‘OG cool girl’

Published: Sun 9 Jun 2024, 12:56 PM

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday is happy to give her fans a peek into her life; she recently celebrated friend Tania Shroff’s birthday and shared photos of the occasion on social media.

Shroff’s birthday party also had The Archies star Suhana Khan in attendance.

One of the photos shared by Panday showed the three friends posing together.

Praising Shroff for being the 'best host,' Panday wrote, "OG cool girl,"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Panday’s next project, Call Me Bae, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D'cunha, boasts a star-studded cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.