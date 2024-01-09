AN Homage to the Dubai Opera: Steinway & Sons launches the 'Dubai opera Edition'
The Dubai Opera Edition is officially launched on January 11, 2024 during a public concert by French-Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili
Steinway & Sons Hamburg, HOUSE OF PIANOS Dubai and the Dubai Opera are pleased to announce the launch of the Steinway Dubai Opera Edition. This limited edition is the fourth collection of the precious Steinway Concert Hall Series; the previous dedicated to Elbphilharmonie, Germany; Shanghai Opera, China; London’s Albert Hall, UK.
The Dubai Opera Edition is officially launched on January 11, 2024 during a public concert by French-Georgian pianist Khatia Buniatishvili. She will present a selection of piano classics on that day. Tickets are available in Dubai Opera. Buniatishvili is a very prominent classic artist of today. She has performed in famous concert halls around the world: Carnegie Hall, Berliner Philharmonic, Philharmonie de Paris, participated in music festivals such as Salzburg, Verbier, BBC Proms and collaborated with famous conductors and orchestras.
The Dubai Opera Edition, handcrafted in Hamburg, took more than 18 months to design and create. It is limited to seven Steinway concert grands D-274 and 7 Steinway grands model B-211 and is an homage to the Dubai Opera as well as the seven emirates of the UAE. The grand pianos are available in white and black, high polish finishes with elegant golden fittings and accents. The iconic Arabesque pattern of the Dubai Opera is applied on the inner lid. The music desk represents the traditional shape of dhow sailing vessels, whereas the legs and the prop stick with their organic shape are inspired by the whirling sand dunes of Dubai. All grand pianos feature Steinway SPIRIO | r, the world's finest high-resolution player piano, capable of live performance capture and playback.
"We are very proud of our relationship with the Dubai Opera and have created an exceptionally designed instrument to honour the institution. We look forward to our partnership becoming ever closer, spreading the joy for music for all," said Guido Zimmermann, President, Steinway & Sons Europe.
On January 12, Buniatishvili will unveil a pop-up stage on the ground floor of the Dubai Mall, followed by a series of daily Spirio and live concerts every weekend for 6 weeks to entertain visitors and music enthusiasts on a high level.
Steinway & Sons pianos are the choice of nine out of ten concert pianists as well as countless professionals and amateurs. Since 1853 the company's pianos, each of which takes around a year to make, have set an uncompromising standard for sound, craftsmanship, design and investment. The company only has two factories world-wide, based in Hamburg and New York.
http://eu.steinway.com/en// | @steinwayAndsons
HOUSE OF PIANOS UAE was established in 2012 as the region's exclusive home for Steinway & Sons Pianos. Renowned for showcasing the world's finest pianos, it has become a beacon for musicians and a supporter of musical education in the UAE and GCC.