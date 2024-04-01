Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting action sequence without harness

It was not immediately clear if the 35-year-old Grammy-winner meant the music industry, social media, or something else
Amitabh Bachchan on Monday recalled the days of shooting involving taking off from a 30-foot cliff for an action sequence without any harness.
The megastar who has played pivotal roles in over 200 films, worked in many action films like 'Zanjeer', 'Sholay', 'Amar Akbar Anthony', 'Don', and more on Monday Big B took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from one of his movies.
In the image, he can be seen jumping off a cliff.
Sharing the photo, he wrote, "Taking off from a 30-foot cliff for an action sequence .. no harness, no face replacement, no VFX .. and landing .. err .. on mattresses .. if you were lucky. Those were the days my friend."
As soon as the picture was shared, fans flooded the comment section.
One of the users wrote, "I bet... you can still do this sir."
Actor Shilpa Shirodkar Ranjit commented, "You were and will always be the best forever Amitji"
Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Vikas Bahl's film Ganapath, starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. His next project is the sci-fi action movie 'Kalki 2898 AD,' starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani in prominent roles.
He also has a courtroom drama film 'Section 84' in his kitty.
ALSO READ:
It was not immediately clear if the 35-year-old Grammy-winner meant the music industry, social media, or something else
In a viral fun video, the actor was seen teaching the football icon a dialogue from his upcoming movie 'Chandu Champion'
In Hiroshima, the city devastated by the first nuclear bomb, the biopic's Academy Awards success met a mixed reaction
The actor attended the event in the UAE along with his family
The unseen photo was taken during their visit to India to promote their 2017 action movie 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'
The film is a tense thriller about a group of journalists documenting societal collapse
One song has a reference to the groundbreaking country performer who became the first Black woman to play the 'Grand Ole Opry'
The Oscar-nominated actress is no stranger to big-budget films