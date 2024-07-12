E-Paper

Ambani wedding today: From Kim Kardashian to Boris Johnson, some of the world's rich and famous on guest list

The Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant nuptials will take place at the Bandra Kurla Complex from 1.30pm onwards

by

CT Desk
  
  
  
  

Photos: Reuters file
Photos: Reuters file

Published: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 11:08 AM

Last updated: Fri 12 Jul 2024, 11:09 AM

The wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant with Radhika Merchant is all set to be one of the most extravagant affairs in India. The months-long pre-wedding celebrations have already grabbed international headlines with Katy Perry, Rihanna and Justin Bieber performing at the ceremonies.

Today, as the actual wedding begins from 1.30pm onwards (3pm IST), we bring you a list of the esteemed guests who will be gracing the occasion.


The wedding is believed to be attended by:


  • Kim and Khloe Kardashian
  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas
  • Boris Johnson, former prime minister of the UK
  • Tony Blair, former prime minister of the UK
  • John Kerry, former US secretary of state
  • Carl Bildt, former prime minister of Sweden
  • Stephen Harper, former prime minister of Canada
  • Jay Shetty, self-help coach
  • Jeff Koons, artist
  • Samia Suluhu Hasan, president of Tanzania
  • Juan Antonio Samaranch, vice president of IOC
  • Gianni Infantino, president of Fifa
  • Mark Tucker, HSBC Group chairman
  • Amin Nasser, Aramco CEO
  • Michael Grimes, MD of Morgan Stanley
  • Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe
  • Khaldoon Al Mubarak, MD of Mubadala
  • Jay Lee, chairman of Samsung Electronics
  • Borje Ekholm, CEO of Ericsson
  • Enrique Lores, president of HP
  • Khalil Mohd Sharif Foulathi, ADIA board member

CT Desk


