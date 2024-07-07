Ambani wedding: Dubai-based Pakistani designer dresses celebrities at one of India's most talked-about events

Published: Sun 7 Jul 2024, 3:44 PM

The wedding of billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant with Radhika Merchant has been grabbing headlines the world over for the sheer extravaganza it has turned out to be. The months-long celebrations have already seen global leaders and celebrities grace the pre-wedding bash, while this week, it was Justin Bieber's turn to make a splash at the sangeet with a performance that's already gone viral on the Internet (the singer was reportedly paid $10 million, or Dh36 million). To complement the celebrations, Mukesh and Nita Ambani also organised mass weddings of 50 underprivileged couples in Navi Mumbai.

While the opulence was only expected from an Ambani wedding, a Dubai couturier has been involved in dressing some of A-listers whose looks have won applause on the Internet. Faraz Manan is the UAE-based Pakistani designer whose appeal transcends boundaries with global A-listers often spotted wearing the couturier's gorgeous outfits.

Faraz Manan.

At the Ambani wedding, celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Shloka Mehta, Akash Ambani, Anand Piramal and Orry have already been spotted wearing custom Faraz Manan.

Shloka Mehta.

Dreamy and elegant, these outfits represent traditional opulence with contemporary touch. Take, for instance, Ranbir Kapoor’s all-black sherwani. “It was a signature Faraz Manan cut inspired by art deco geometry of overlapping arches,” Manan tells City Times. “Embroidery has been an integral part of the brand and that’s why you see his outfit adorned with the timeless elegance of gold and black Swarovskis on the band collar."

On the other hand, Alia Bhatt was seen twinning with her husband as she wore an all-black lehenga. "Alia's outfit was a signature Faraz Manan silhouette in oriental art deco-inspired black and champagne gold bejewelled embellishment on black tulle."