'Amazing, spectacular': Netizens obsess over Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' trailer

Published: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 1:49 PM Last updated: Thu 31 Aug 2023, 3:14 PM

The trailer of superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan released today amid the growing craze for the film set to release on September 7. Shah Rukh Khan shared the trailer in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu promising “a lot of fun” to the audience.

The trailer has no dearth of action with a lot of guns, cars drifting, and gruesome fights. We also get to see Shah Rukh Khan in different avatars – an army officer, hijacker, a “king” who “lost battle after battle”, and, of course, a man in love.

The trailer also features Nayanthara as a cop and SRK's romantic partner.

Vijay Sethupathi as Kalee, the “fourth largest weapons dealer in the world”, appears to be locking horns with Shah Rukh Khan in the movie. Deepika Padukone and SRK are also seen sparring in one scene. Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Priyamani, among others, are also seen in the trailer.

“Of Justice & A Jawan. Of Women & their Vengeance. Of a Mother & A Son. And of course, a lot of Fun!!! Ready Ahhh!!!” Shah Rukh Khan tweeted on Thursday.

Directed by Atlee, the film stars Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance).

Watch the trailer below:

Soon after the trailer was released, users flocked to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their reactions.

Stand-up comic and actor Vir Das reacted to the trailer saying, “King. This looks so goddamn good!”

One fan said, “I'm kinda stumped. this looks AMAZING. like a sprawling, decade-spanning, action epic that utilizes Shah Rukh Khan to the maximum. also, if the plot is what I think it is, it can end up being pretty, pretty spectacular. LOVE IT!”

Another user said, “I genuinely don't have words to describe how extraordinary the trailer of Jawan is and how extraordinary SRK is in this absolute mass avatar… This is way way beyond my imagination and anything I could have thought!! Still trying to process!! Also advance opens tomorrow!! Ready Ah!!”

Shah Rukh Khan’s Indian Premier League (IPL) team Kolkata Knight Riders said, “Wow! Just wow! Can’t wait to see this!#JawanTrailer OUT NOW!”

One user wrote, “Deepika Padukone looks spectacular in a scene-grabbing special appearance in Jawan trailer, alongside main cast Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara Vijay Sethupathi. She is a force of cinema."

Jawan will be SRK’s second release this year, after Pathaan.