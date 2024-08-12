Alia Bhatt's 'Heart of Stone' turns one

She was 93 years old
It's been a year since Alia Bhatt made her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone.
Celebrating the day, Bhatt took to her Instagram story on Sunday to share behind-the-scenes pictures of herself and co-star Gal Gadot.
Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Some hearty memories from the sets of Heart of Stone. Can't believe it's been a whole year !!!! #1 YearOfHeartOfStone @gal gadot@jamiedornan."
In the film, she shared screen space with Gadot and Jamie Dornan.
The film revolves around Rachel Stone (Gadot), an accomplished spy who is also secretly a member of the Charter, a covert organisation that relies on advanced technology to thwart potential threats to global safety.
When a routine mission is derailed by mysterious hacker Keya Dhawan (Bhatt), Rachel's two lives collide. As she races to protect the Charter and strives to beat the odds, her humanity might just be her biggest asset.
Meanwhile, in the coming months, Bhatt will be seen headlining Jigra.
Recently, the makers of Jigra announced a new release date for the film. The film was supposed to be released on September 27, but now audiences can watch it in cinema halls from October 11 onwards.
She will also be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Love & War. The film will also star Vicky Kaushal.
Besides these movies, Bhatt will be seen in Alpha, which also stars Sharvari as a super agent.
