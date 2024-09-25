E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Alia Bhatt makes her debut at Paris Fashion Week

She is the Global Brand Ambassador for Loreal Paris

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Wed 25 Sep 2024, 12:19 PM

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt on Monday made her debut at Paris Fashion Week.

Representing beauty brand L'Oreal Paris, the Highway star walked the ramp in style.


She was seen dressed up in a metallic silver bustier that she paired with a black off-shoulder jump suit.

Bhatt was named the Global Brand Ambassador for Loreal Paris recently.

She went to Paris a few days ago. She was also spotted taking a stroll through the streets of Paris with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor. The duo posed with a fan for a picture, which immediately went viral on social media.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Bhatt is gearing up for the release of Jigra, which also stars Vedang Raina. It will be out in theatres on October 11.

In February 2024, Bhatt shared pictures from the sets after wrapping up the film, which is made under Dharma Productions banner.

Sharing the post, she earlier mentioned, "jigra oh... abki teri baari ho @vedangraina & that's a film wrap on #JIGRA @vasanbala @swapsagram. See you soon."

In the coming months, Bhatt will also be seen with Sharvari in spy drama Alpha.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment